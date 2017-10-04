Absence Makes the Heart Grow Fonder: Which of Everton's Injured Quartet Have the Blues Missed Most?

Everton manager Ronald Koeman was slammed by sections of the club's fanbase when he trotted out an excuse regarding injured personnel late last week.

The Blues boss' admission that he was unable to call upon seven or eight of his sidelined players didn't go down well with the Toffees' faithful and did little to appease those concerned about the club's current form.

It is, however, a valid point. Everton are missing a few key players due to various problems, and four of those are still considered to be long-term in nature.

Which unavailable star have Everton missed the most out of that contingent then? We dive in to rule the rule over who's been the biggest loss to Koeman and his men.

Ramiro Funes Mori

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The centre-back is in the midst of recovering from a knee ligament tear that, at the beginning of his prognosis, Funes Mori had hoped to overcome in time for the start of the new campaign.

Upon his return to Merseyside following the summer break, however, it was clear that all was still not well with the knee issue he suffered on international duty back in March.

Funes Mori has since gone under the knife once more and is now not expected to be fully fit until March 2018.

How much has he been missed? Given Everton's other centre-half options, you could argue not much. Coupled with Funes Mori's tendency to make a couple of errors each game and some may not be too fussed about his absence.

Given the Toffee's horrendous time keeping clean sheets lately, though, and Ashley Williams' terrible form, Funes Mori could have been a potential option for Koeman to call upon.

Missed Rating: 4/10

Ross Barkley

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 23-year-old contract rebel's season was beset with injuries from the outset and, upon his return to the fold after a niggling groin problem, was struck down by a grade three hamstring tear.

Barkley is on course for a return at some point in mid-November, but mitigating factors mean that he may not have - and could continue not to - receive the chance to show off his talents at Goodison Park before his inevitable departure.

Everton are well stocked in the number 10 department these days and, with his contract due to expire at the season's end, Koeman is not desperate for his return.

That all said, Barkley's drive from midfield and match-winning ability could have proved useful in the opening weeks of this term.

Missed Rating: 5/10

Yannick Bolasie

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

If there's one attribute that Everton have been crying out for all season long, it's pace.

The Blues look ponderous in possession and possess no speedy players in their side of late - something that DR Congo international Bolasie would certainly provide.

Still on his way back from last December's cruciate knee ligament injury, the 28-year-old has finally begun ball work at USM Finch Farm ahead of a first-team return in the next couple of months.

He won't - and shouldn't - be rushed back, but the Toffees have certainly missed his trickery, crossing ability and, above all else, searing pace down the flanks.

Missed Rating: 8/10

Seamus Coleman

Quite possibly the heaviest loss to Everton's starting lineup, Coleman was always a shoe-in to play from the off when fully fit.

The right-back's trademark marauding runs from deep, eye for a goal, superb tackling ability and tireless endeavour has become mainstay in L4 no matter who has been at the helm.

Coleman suffered a horrific double leg fracture on international duty in March, but is nearing a return to the pitch with mid-November the date pencilled in for him to potentially make his first senior appearance of the season.

With Koeman having asked five different players to fill in at right-back in his absence, Coleman's return cannot come soon enough for an Everton team bereft of speed, ingenuity and sheer passion at the present time.

Missed Rating: 9/10