Soccer

Alexandre Lacazette Confirms He Snubbed PSG Transfer in Favour of Arsenal Move

29 minutes ago

Alexandre Lacazette is quickly becoming a popular figure in north London. An early goal on the opening day of the season got the 26-year-old off to the best possible start, with Lacazette going on to register goals against Bournemouth and West Brom.

Although the Frenchman was unable to score in the Gunners' last home game against Brighton, in which he saw a 30-yard effort crash off the post, Lacazette is firmly in the Arsenal fans' hearts. However, the former Lyon striker has revealed that he held talks with big-spending Paris Saint-Germain that could have left Gooners still craving a new striker at their club.

"We talked to PSG but I knew it was not where I wanted to go. In France, I would only play for Lyon," Lacazette told RMC Sport. "PSG could have helped me progress because they of the big players they have but I wanted to play in another league.

"In the Emirates, I have been efficient. Now I have to keep going and have the same stats away from home," he added. "I still have to work on some points, even if it's going well. I can still develop my relationships with my midfielders and defenders.

"I also want to become stouter in front of goal because in England the referee does not whistle."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Lacazette signed a five-year deal with Arsenal over the summer, the Gunners having to fork out over £47m to convince Lyon's president, Jean-Michel Aulas, to sell their star player. 


The French international will be hoping to break his goalscoring curse away from home when club football resumes after the international break, Arsenal set for a short hop across London to face Marco Silva's impressive Watford at Vicarage Road.

