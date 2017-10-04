John Stones Insists Results More Important for England Than Attractive Football

October 04, 2017

Manchester City defender John Stones has insisted that England have the calibre of players to replicate the playing style of top Premier League clubs.

Quoted by FourFourTwo while on international duty, the England international said; "We've got the players to do it. It's difficult to bring how you play in the Premier League into international football - it's so different - but we're always striving to become better and there's a lot of likeness between how City play and international football. Or to how Tottenham play. But to gel all those things is very difficult."

Some fans of the Three Lions don't share the same opinions, as some gave their view on twitter.

England's performances have always come under fire, with fluidity and passion being put into question, but that hasn't stopped the side from winning - and Stones went on to admit results are more important than attractive football, saying: "As long as England win and keep clean sheets and keep bettering ourselves every year and making the nation proud, that's all that matters."


Whilst fellow teammates Kyle Walker, Fabian Delph and Raheem Sterling are part of the England setup, the players alone may not be the key to City's form, but rather the tutelage of manager Pep Guardiola.

Stones himself praised the City manager following their most recent victory away at Stamford Bridge, with the 23-year-old singling out his own performance during the game - saying: "We've started this season well as a team at club level. It was an important match against Chelsea to keep the run going and keep another clean sheet. 


"Defensively, on a personal note, it was maybe one of the best games I've played in. Pep has been really good. Always positive and wanting me to do better and that's what I try to repay him on the pitch. I feel like I'm developing as a player and a person under him."

England fans will be hoping for a repeat performance from the young defender, who seems to be silencing doubters week after week with promising performances after initially failing to live up to his big-money fee. 

Hosting Slovenia on Thursday night at Wembley, a win for the home side will guarantee a place in next year's World Cup. Whether or not England do indeed adapt to the style of Manchester City or even Tottenham, it will be solely the result that matters this Thursday.

