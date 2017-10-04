REVEALED: The Liverpool Player That Steven Gerrard Tries to Blame for THAT Slip Against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard has revealed the excuse he uses for his fateful slip in Liverpool's Premier League defeat to Chelsea in 2014.

The Liverpool captain famously fell to the ground and allowed Demba Ba to run clear, score and effectively end the Reds' title hopes.

Gerrard was incessantly reminded of the mistake by opposition fans for the remainder of his playing career, a demonstration of football fans at their least sympathetic.

The 37-year-old is now a coach at Liverpool, but that has not stopped people from bringing up the low point of an otherwise impeccable, successful career.

At this week's Legends of Football event, Gerrard was asked about the infamous moment and revealed that he regularly looks to place the blame elsewhere.

Quizzed in front of a crowd at the charity dinner, he claimed that he looks to pass on responsibility to Mamadou Sakho, who played the pass that led to his slip, but "no-one's having it".

Gerrard was left without a Premier League title having come so close, although he did inspire his club to Champions League success in 2005.





After he departed Liverpool for America two years ago, Gerrard admitted that he is still haunted by the ramifications of the slip.

“The slip happened at a bad time, it was cruel for me personally,” he told the Guardian. “There’s not a day that doesn’t go by that I don’t think about what if that didn’t happen. Would things have been different? Would it have turned out different? Maybe it might have, I don’t know.”