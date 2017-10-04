VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Junior Smashes Rio Ferdinand in Footballing Challenge

The eldest son of Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, has been showing everyone that he has got the potential to be just as good as his father.

Rio Ferdinand may have become the first of many to be shown up by the seven-year-old, after he clearly lost the challenge that he set the youngster in the video below:

The eldest son of Cristiano Ronaldo surprised the his father and Rio Ferdinand, when he smashed home a couple of free kicks and then penalties against Ferdinand, after the former Manchester United defender set the youngster a challenge.





The future-star recognised the ex-Manchester United centre-back from his father's time at Old Trafford, so Ferdinand thought Ronaldo Jr's skills should be put to the test.

Just like his father, he buried a free-kick into the goal in the garden of his home, before Ferdinand stepped up in goal to go up against the seven-year-old, with the two Manchester United legends meeting up for an interview for Nike.

Clearly the youngster has bags of talent, so maybe Ferdinand was the first of many to witness a future star in the making.

The full interview by Nike, covered all sorts of topics such as why Cristiano chose to leave United and what he thinks of his new CR7-badged Nike Mercurial boots.

However, there were also some funny moments between the former teammates, as Ronaldo mocked Ferdinand's new found boxing career, by suggesting that he will follow him into the ring in ten years time:

Ronaldo himself may need a few tips off his oldest child as he is struggling for goals in La Liga currently.

The season is already eight games in, yet Ronaldo has yet to bag a goal, while comparatively Messi already has 11 to his name.

Admittedly Ronaldo did miss a number of games due to his ban following his red card against Barca in the cup and it surely won't be long before he starts racking up the goals this season.