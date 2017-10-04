Winston Reid Jokes He Is Prepared to Take Drastic Measures to Stop Burnley's Chris Wood

New Zealand captain and international Winston Reid has joked that he is ready and willing to take out international teammate and Burnley man Chris Wood, ahead of their Premier League clash following the international break.

As reported by Teamtalk, the Hammers defender told the Dominion Post: "I’ve been joking that I’m going to kick him on the flight back home."





The pair will face off against each other for the first time as opponents in the Premier League when West Ham travel to Turf Moor on October 14, and Reid is all too aware of the strengths of Burnley's new front man.

Chris Wood has had a brilliant game here. Dyche has Burnley playing as such a unit — Scott Cooper (@scottSAFCcooper) October 1, 2017

"He’s worked really hard the last couple of years, his performances have been getting better and better and he deserves this," Reid added.

New Burnley forward Wood has received praise in his first months under Sean Dyche, following his summer switch from Leeds United.

“It’s been a great start for me," Wood said. "But at the same time it is only a start. I’ve got a long way to go in my career and a lot more I want to achieve. I’ve got to keep progressing and keep working hard to achieve those things.

Chris Wood has taken to this Burnley team like a duck to water. Really puts himself about and keeps the defenders honest. — Alvin Lee (@alvinisaiah) October 1, 2017

“I need to work hard personally and as a club we’ve got to keep going forward to make sure we’re high up that table.”

The pair will both feature in Friday's friendly clash with Japan, where the two All Whites stars will (hopefully) refrain from kicking each other.