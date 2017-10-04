Soccer

Winston Reid Jokes He Is Prepared to Take Drastic Measures to Stop Burnley's Chris Wood

29 minutes ago

New Zealand captain and international Winston Reid has joked that he is ready and willing to take out international teammate and Burnley man Chris Wood, ahead of their Premier League clash following the international break. 

As reported by Teamtalk, the Hammers defender told the Dominion Post: "I’ve been joking that I’m going to kick him on the flight back home." 


The pair will face off against each other for the first time as opponents in the Premier League when West Ham travel to Turf Moor on October 14, and Reid is all too aware of the strengths of Burnley's new front man.

"He’s worked really hard the last couple of years, his performances have been getting better and better and he deserves this," Reid added.

New Burnley forward Wood has received praise in his first months under Sean Dyche, following his summer switch from Leeds United. 

“It’s been a great start for me," Wood said. "But at the same time it is only a start. I’ve got a long way to go in my career and a lot more I want to achieve. I’ve got to keep progressing and keep working hard to achieve those things.

“I need to work hard personally and as a club we’ve got to keep going forward to make sure we’re high up that table.”

The pair will both feature in Friday's friendly clash with Japan, where the two All Whites stars will (hopefully) refrain from kicking each other.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters