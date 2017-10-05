Jack Harrison Reveals He Had to Spend $1500 to Report for England U21 Duty After Missed Flight

New York City midfielder Jack Harrison has revealed that it cost him $1500 to report for England U21 duty after missing his flight from the USA.

Harrison - a former Manchester United trainee - has seen his career take off in recent weeks following a shock call up from Aidy Boothroyd to join his England U21 squad for their next wave of European Championship qualifiers.

However, Harrison, 21, very nearly didn’t make the trip, after having to jet off from Chicago following his side’s latest MLS fixture on Sunday, he got back to Manhattan where traffic stopped the youngster from departing for England duty that night.

Harrison, speaking to The Daily Mirror, revealed: “I missed the flight. I tried to contact someone at the FA but it was the middle of the night. I decided to book the first flight out on Monday morning. I left New York at 8am and arrived here (St George’s Park) at 10.30pm.

“It was $1500 to fly to Heathrow. Then I hired a car service to get to St George’s Park. I had to make it here!”

Harrison was at Manchester United from the age of six to 14, where he ultimately decided to ditch Carrington for a more “balanced” education out in America. He added: “I was 13 when my mum came up with the idea of me going to boarding school in America to improve my education while I played football. It was just a back-up plan.

“I got a scholarship at the Berkshire School in Massachusetts. I then went to Wake Forest University but was only there six months before I got drafted by Chicago. New York then traded up to get me.”

Harrison- now in his second professional season in New York and earning $130,000 a year- has revealed United never wanted him to leave, but he is now an influential player in the MLS, even being handed the nickname “Goldenboy” by his New York City peers.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Harrison explained: “It started last year when I recovered from injury and came back with a few goals and some assists. Everyone started calling me Golden Boy and David Villa put it out on Twitter.

“My top three influences are team-mates Andrea Pirlo, David Villa and Frank Lampard, and having Patrick Vieira as coach.

“I learned so much by just being around them, not just on the field but off it- big role-models.”