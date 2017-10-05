Soccer

Life-Long Man Utd Fan Rory McIlroy Reveals Why He Still Dislikes Roy Keane After Childhood Encounter

31 minutes ago

Life-long Manchester United fan Rory McIlroy has revealed that he is not the biggest fan of club legend Roy Keane, after the midfielder snubbed him for an autograph as a child.

Last week a clip of the Northern Irishman walking between holes at the British Masters went viral thanks to a young boy’s joyous reaction at being handed a signed golf ball.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, McIlroy, ahead of his last appearance of the Golfing season at St Andrews, McIlroy said: “It's lovely when you can do that, but it can work both ways."

McIlroy revealed his personal willingness to interact with his fans stems from a soul-crushing encounter with the Manchester United idol, who refused to sign an autograph.

"I remember approaching someone for an autograph when I was that age and they didn't give it to me and I've never liked them since. It was Roy Keane, who should be one of my heroes"

Image by Andrew Headspeath

The 28-year-old golfer claimed the moment has stuck with him since childhood, but has also taught him not to follow in the footsteps of the Irishman.

“I went and asked him for an autograph at the Portmarnock Links hotel when he was with the Ireland squad and he said no. It stuck with me. 

"I'm sure he's all right but I've never forgotten it. That's why, when a kid asks me for an autograph, I always try to do it.”

This is not the first time that McIlroy has spoken out about former United captain Keane, according to the Mail. 

Following one of Keane’s and Sir Alex Ferguson’s well-documented feuds, McIlroy was asked how much he would pay to see the two pull on their gloves and jump in the boxing ring together.

“I'd pay a lot to watch Sir Alex knock him out and shut him up for good,” McIlroy replied.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters