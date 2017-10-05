Real Madrid Star Says Results Prove He Was Right to Turn Down Manchester United Move

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has insisted he was right to have snubbed a move to Manchester United back in 2014.

The German international moves from Bayern Munich to Los Blancos instead, and has won eight major honours so far including last season's Spanish title and two Champions Leagues. He has emerged as one of the game's few world class midfielders alongside Luka Modric and Casemiro over his time in Spain.

The Red Devils had been keen to sign Kroos once it became apparent the player wanted out of the Bavarians, but the 27-year-old points to his impressive trophy haul as vindication for his snub.

He said as quoted by the Sun: "My change of team was correct, in fact, from my point of view there is no doubt about it. Clearly, if you go abroad to a top club, it means one more step in your development. Carlo Ancelotti wanted me in Madrid, and had bet on me.

"From the beginning, he gave me a lot of confidence, and in his two years [with Real Madrid] he's played me in almost every game, especially in the big games.





"Trust me, I will always try to give everything for the team. We have a good relationship. A friendly relationship with the coach is important for each player."

The playmaker, signed for a paltry £20m in the end, then revealed the true reason as to why he chose to join the Spanish giants. He added: "Before leaving I was seen as a good player, perhaps as a very good player, but as one of the many players that Bayern had.





"But if you play as a Real footballer you get even more attention. Maybe that part from the fans I do not like so much."