Report Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Could Block Real Madrid Move for Spurs Goal Machine Harry Kane

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo will deny Harry Kane a move to the Los Blancos side if any attempt to lure him to Spain is made.

That is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who report that the 32-year-old will try to block any move as the Portuguese looks to maintain his role as the key figure in attack in the side.

Apparently, Ronaldo is concerned that the arrival of another striker would take the role in which he wants play; centre-forward.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Harry Kane, meanwhile, has made it clear he isn't ruling out a move away from Tottenham in the future and is quoted as saying: "I would never say no or yes.

"It’s not something I definitely want to do, but you never rule anything out. I’m very happy here, but we’ll see what happens."

The report claims that Ronaldo would, however, be more open to a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, as long as the Argentine star who currently plays for Juventus doesn't infringe on his position.