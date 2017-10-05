When Does the 2018 World Cup Start?

Here's when the 2018 World Cup in Russia starts. 

Charlotte Carroll
October 05, 2017

The 2018 World Cup is quickly approaching, with qualifying nearly over. 

While the qualifiers have been happening for almost two years now, the process is nearing its end. Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Belgium and the home team Russia have all already qualified. Twenty-four spots remain for the taking. 

The World Cup finals—the actual tournament—begin June 14, 2018 and conclude a month later on July 15, 2018.  

Group matches will be played until June 28, with the round of 16 going from June 30-July 3. 

The quarter finals are July 6-7 and the semi-finals will be played July 10-11. 

The new World Cup champion will be crowned July 15, concluding the tournament. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters