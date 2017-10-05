The 2018 World Cup is quickly approaching, with qualifying nearly over.

While the qualifiers have been happening for almost two years now, the process is nearing its end. Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Belgium and the home team Russia have all already qualified. Twenty-four spots remain for the taking.

The World Cup finals—the actual tournament—begin June 14, 2018 and conclude a month later on July 15, 2018.

Group matches will be played until June 28, with the round of 16 going from June 30-July 3.

The quarter finals are July 6-7 and the semi-finals will be played July 10-11.

The new World Cup champion will be crowned July 15, concluding the tournament.