Ex-Arsenal Captain Thomas Vermaelen's Backing of Ronald Koeman Leads to Everton Transfer Talk

Everton could be set for a busy January following a big summer recruitment drive and the Toffees are tipped to land former-Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen - who has been deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona.

Linked heavily with a move back to England in the summer, West Brom, Everton and West Ham all displayed an interest in the Belgian.

However, Everton are now the bookies favourites for the out-of-favour centre back thanks to their shaky start to the season in which they have conceded 12 goals.

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/GettyImages

Vermaelen's public backing of Ronald Koeman - who he played under at Ajax - has further sparked rumours of a move to Goodison Park.

"He's shown at Southampton and Ajax that he's a great manager" said Vermaelen, speaking to Sky Sports. "He has the experience to turn it around for sure"

Unhappy at Barcelona, 31-year-old Vermaelen has played just 21 times in over two years at the club and will likely leave the club in January given the imminent arrival of Mina.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Quoted by Marca, Vermaelen said: "I had to stay in spite of the interest of several clubs, now I cannot even play with the second team, it is a difficult situation"

The £30m arrival of Michael Keane has failed to solidify Everton's backline, while injuries have also hindered Koeman's approach. However, the arrival of Vermaelen could provide some experience and depth to an ailing defence in need of leadersh