Lionel Messi's Argentina in Danger of Failing to Qualify for 2018 World Cup After Draw With Peru

90Min
October 06, 2017

Lionel Messi and co are in danger of missing out on the 2018 World Cup after drawing their penultimate game of qualifying, failing to score in a 0-0 draw against Peru.

Jorge Sampaoli's men had the better of the chances throughout the game, with Messi hitting the post from point blank range and curling a shot just wide of the woodwork in the first half. 

The result leaves Argentina in sixth-place, outside of the automatic top-four spots and behind fifth-place which would see them face New Zealand in a playoff. Should the two-time World Cup winners fail to miss out on qualification, it would mean we are likely to have seen Messi perform at his last World Cup. 

However, manager Sampaoli, who has drawn all three games during his tenure, is still confident his team can qualify for the tournament. 

The former Sevilla boss said: "I remain confident we'll be in the World Cup.

Gabriel Rossi/GettyImages

"Throughout the game we had a marked advantage against them, but we could not break through. 

"Our situation is not very comfortable, but it depends on us. It would be really unfair if a group that put it all out there like they did does not advance." 

Messi's men face Ecuador in their final game, with a win being enough for at least a playoff tie against New Zealand. However, Argentina have not won away to Ecuador since 1996, giving Sampaoli's side a tough final test to make it to international football's biggest stage. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters