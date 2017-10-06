PHOTOS: Wembley Pitch Left in Pretty Bad Shape for World Cup Qualifier Following NFL Visit

90Min
October 06, 2017

England's performance wasn't the only difficult thing to look at on Thursday night. The Wembley pitch itself looked a right mess, as England laboured to a late 1-0 win over Slovenia.

The stadium played host to back-to-back American football games last weekend, treating England fans to quite the spectacle as the New Orleans Saints beat the Miami Dolphins 20-0 after Jacksonville Jaguars had shellacked the Baltimore Ravens with a 44-7 scoreline in a previous game.

England's World Cup qualifying match seemed to have come a bit too soon, though, as NFL markings and numbers were still visible all over the pitch.

The touchlines were the worst-looking areas, with the grass there a completely different shade from the rest.

The home side, however, were able to nick a late win through Spurs star forward Harry Kane, who saved the viewing crowd from a stalemate with a stoppage time goal.

Kane's winner means that the Three Lions have qualified for next year's World Cup tournament, yet supporters aren't very hopeful.

