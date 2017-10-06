PHOTOS: Wembley Pitch Left in Pretty Bad Shape for World Cup Qualifier Following NFL Visit

England's performance wasn't the only difficult thing to look at on Thursday night. The Wembley pitch itself looked a right mess, as England laboured to a late 1-0 win over Slovenia.

The stadium played host to back-to-back American football games last weekend, treating England fans to quite the spectacle as the New Orleans Saints beat the Miami Dolphins 20-0 after Jacksonville Jaguars had shellacked the Baltimore Ravens with a 44-7 scoreline in a previous game.

Thinking Wembley shouldn't schedule NFL games before an England game. The pitch looks effing awful with a faded grid pic.twitter.com/QdX8tXVVAB — Andy Barr 🍕🍺👊 🐜 (@AndyBarr79) October 5, 2017

Im now SO bored watching @England that im now admiring the handy work of the @NFL pitch marks on the Wembley surface!!! pic.twitter.com/OqDKr4iXK7 — Peter Short (@NorthantsLegend) October 5, 2017

England's World Cup qualifying match seemed to have come a bit too soon, though, as NFL markings and numbers were still visible all over the pitch.

The touchlines were the worst-looking areas, with the grass there a completely different shade from the rest.

Never thought I'd see day where England plays a World Cup Qualifier at Wembley and you can see yard markers from NFL football on the pitch — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 5, 2017

The home side, however, were able to nick a late win through Spurs star forward Harry Kane, who saved the viewing crowd from a stalemate with a stoppage time goal.

Kane's winner means that the Three Lions have qualified for next year's World Cup tournament, yet supporters aren't very hopeful.