Roberto Firmino Hails Impact of Lightning-Fast Wingers on Liverpool's Attacking Style

Roberto Firmino certainly feels like he is in the best of company at the moment.

The Brazilian forward made the switch from Hoffenheim to Liverpool two years ago, and has enjoyed a great partnership with his countryman Philippe Coutinho in the Reds' attack.

The last two summers have seen Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah join the club, leading to all of the aforementioned players being described as part of Anfield's new 'fab four'.

Firmino is enjoying his time out on the pitch with the trio, despite the recent lack of goals. And speaking to LFCTV, he was full of praise for his teammates, who he is thankful to for the team's many scoring opportunities.

“They’re giving us quite a lot of chances on goal," he said. "They’re very quick and we’re enjoying playing with these two and the speed they give us,” he said of Mane and Salah.

“They’re giving us a lot of chances to create goals, which is really important for the team. It’s excellent. To play with these guys, it’s very important for me and for everyone.

“It’s very good for the team and I enjoy playing with the three of them. They’re really nice lads, good people, and I hope that we can help Liverpool to the absolute maximum to play well.”

The Brazilian made his 100th appearance for the club at the end of last month, and there's rife speculation surrounding a new contract. He seems very keen to remain at Anfield for the foreseeable future and play at least another century of matches for the side.

“I enjoy playing here and I’m pleased to have reached my 100th game," he continued.

“I hope I can get another 100 games for Liverpool, do a lot of good things, win as much as possible and achieve success.”