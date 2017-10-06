Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Man of the Moment Isco Hasn't Forgiven Ronaldo for Early Treatment

Despite performing exceptionally well together in the latter half of the 2016/17 season as Real Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League, attacking stars Isco and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to have a strained relationship according to a Spanish report.

According to Diario Go, the pair's competition for the left attacking role caused friction when Isco first joined the team from Malaga back in 2013.

Isco, who was awarded the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2012, initially struggled to find his feet in his new side and he was often farmed out to the right wing or more bit part roles, as Ronaldo dominated on the left.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

That competition allegedly developed into bad blood between the two according to Diario Gol, who even claim that Isco still holds a grudge over how he was treated as a newcomer.

The report argues that Gareth Bale received similar treatment when he arrived two months later from Tottenham, and, despite shinning on the left wing in the Premier League, he too was shunted to the opposite side as per Ronaldo's wishes.

Whether the claims are true or not, Isco has clearly persevered and with Ballon d'Or holder Ronaldo more recently moving to centre of the attack (or being periodically rested like at the end of last season), the Spaniard has been allowed to flourish in his favoured role.





The report adds that Isco is well liked among the Real squad and he has also become a leader for some of the younger Spanish players with Marco Asensio, Nacho, Dani Carvajal and Dani Ceballos all looking up to him.