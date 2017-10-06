Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Man of the Moment Isco Hasn't Forgiven Ronaldo for Early Treatment

90Min
October 06, 2017

Despite performing exceptionally well together in the latter half of the 2016/17 season as Real Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League, attacking stars Isco and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to have a strained relationship according to a Spanish report.

According to Diario Go, the pair's competition for the left attacking role caused friction when Isco first joined the team from Malaga back in 2013.

Isco, who was awarded the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2012, initially struggled to find his feet in his new side and he was often farmed out to the right wing or more bit part roles, as Ronaldo dominated on the left. 

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

That competition allegedly developed into bad blood between the two according to Diario Gol, who even claim that Isco still holds a grudge over how he was treated as a newcomer.

The report argues that Gareth Bale received similar treatment when he arrived two months later from Tottenham, and, despite shinning on the left wing in the Premier League, he too was shunted to the opposite side as per Ronaldo's wishes. 

Whether the claims are true or not, Isco has clearly persevered and with Ballon d'Or holder Ronaldo more recently moving to centre of the attack (or being periodically rested like at the end of last season), the Spaniard has been allowed to flourish in his favoured role.


The report adds that Isco is well liked among the Real squad and he has also become a leader for some of the younger Spanish players with Marco Asensio, Nacho, Dani Carvajal and Dani Ceballos all looking up to him. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters