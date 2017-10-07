Cristiano Ronaldo Scored His First Professional Goal for Sporting CP 15 Years Ago Today

October 07, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo is now regarded worldwide as a football superstar and icon, and he was always tipped for great things and 15 years ago to the day, the then 17-year-old scored his first professional goal whilst playing for Sporting Clube de Portugal. 

The goal ignited his legendary career which has since seen him score 613 goals in his time with Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and the Portuguese national side, not to mention the countless honours which have been bestowed upon him in his illustrious career to date. 

October 7, 2002 was the day Ronaldo made his mark in the game as his debut for Sporting in the number 28 shirt returned his first goal as a professional football just 34 minutes into proceedings, as per Marca

The first of what would be an incredible goal scoring record sent the commentators overseeing proceedings into raptures as they exclaimed: "Monumental, masterful, incredible, all the adjectives are useless to illustrate the great goal of this young prodigy of Sporting."

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

How right they were, as the 'young prodigy' who ran off in celebration with his shirt aloft, has since gone on to win the Ballon d'Or on four occasions - amongst many other accolades - and cemented himself as one of the best strikers in football history. 

15 years ago a legend was created and with his contract at Real Madrid running until at least 2021, there is still a lot of history yet to be written by Ronaldo. 

