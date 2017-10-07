Dan-Axel Zagadou Joins Ex-PSG Teammate in Contention for Bundesliga Rookie Award

Borussia Dortmund newbie Dan-Axel Zagadou has been shortlisted, along with compatriots Jean-Kévin Augustin and Sébastien Haller, to win the Bundesliga Rookie Award.





Just missing out on the top three were Schalke 04 winger Amine Harit, who joined the Royal Blues from FC Nantes in the summer, and VfB Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard, the 21-year-old playing in his first Bundesliga season after the Swabians were crowned second division champions last year.





In the top three, which was picked by German legend Lothar Matthäus, Zagadou remains the only defender. Joining from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, the 18-year-old has been one of the most impressive full-backs in the Bundesliga.

Zagadou, Haller and Augustin are all in contention for the Bundesliga Rookie Award for September. pic.twitter.com/R6wIKxjGeQ — Ben • Carter (@ben_crtr) October 7, 2017

Naturally a centre-back, Zagadou's career at Dortmund started in the worst possible way. A German Super Cup fixture against Bayern Munich saw the youngster exposed time and time again at left-back, however, the Parisian has grown in confidence and has been an effective stopgap during the absence of Marcel Schmelzer through injury.





Also on this list is the striking duo of Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Augustin (RB Leipzig). The latter of the two French U21 internationals moved to Germany for €16m over the summer after seeing limited playing time in Paris.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

In comparison, Haller decided to leave France in January 2015 to join Dutch side FC Utrecht on a short-term loan. After impressing in the Eredivisie, Haller made the move permanent and left AJ Auxerre for just €750k.





Going on to score 41 goals in just 82 appearances in the Dutch top flight, as well as assisting 15, Haller had a number of suitors from across Europe. Opting to join Niko Kovač's Eagles in the summer for €7m, Haller has already been involved in six goals across all competitions this season.