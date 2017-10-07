Former Man Utd Defender Expecting More From 'Frustrating' Liverpool Forward Ahead of Man Utd Visit

Former Stoke City defender Danny Higginbotham, who started his career at Manchester United, has demanded that Liverpool star Roberto Firmino improves ahead of the Red Devils' trip to Anfield following the international break.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via the Daily Star), Higginbotham said that despite Firmino's quality, he has been failing to deliver for Liverpool as a striker and that even the club as a whole have been struggling since their 4-0 hammering of Arsenal at the end of August.

"I think so, yeah definitely (we expect more from Firmino)," the 38-year-old said. "The type of player he is he will be expecting more from himself as well, I don’t think there’s any question about that.

"It’s a very fluid front three so to speak because at times it’s like they’re playing with a false No

9. The players drift all over the place. We’ve seen Firmino when balls come in the box, he’s very good in the air as well.

"He scores all different types of goals and they’re creating a lot of opportunities as well," he added. "That is the type of player that he is, he can get into them areas.





"The frustrating thing is they’re creating a lot of opportunities but since that Arsenal game, they’ve created the most chances in the Premier League but haven’t scored as many as they would like.





"These are the times that can be a little frustrating for them."