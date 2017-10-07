Ligue 1 Outfit Nice Unveil New State-of-the-Art Training Facility Which Even Includes Sleeping Rooms

OGC Nice have entered the next dimension where training facilities are concerned, after the aspiring Ligue 1 outfit revealed their new, outstanding, state-of-the-art complex in the south of France which even includes sleeping rooms - according to a report published by The Sun.

Hundreds of guests and members of the press were invited to the grand unveiling on Thursday, and it's safe to say that the majority present probably left with their jaws dragging along the ground in awe.

Bienvenue à l'OGC Nice ! 🔴⚫️https://t.co/GuAgWerugm — OGC Nice (@ogcnice) October 5, 2017

A large, glistening crystal ball is what the club's players and staff will be greeted with upon their arrival, a unique feature which comprises a spiral staircase which leads down into a new, plush reception area.

The players will be able to fine-tune their strengths in a new gym, accompanied by a large swimming pool with two jacuzzi's which are in place purely for their own relaxation after a tough, exerting training session on the grass.

Tactical work and ball skills will be worked upon on a boastful seven full-size pitches which are dotted around the plot, a five a side pitch is also on offer for their fledgling academy players to use as they strive to become worthy of their senior member's privileges on a more regular basis.

The dining area looms over the pitches, and if fatigue is to set-in, the complex even harbours its own sleeping rooms to oust any lingering exhaustion from a player's rigorous regime both before and after games.

Inside the dressing room which is clad in black and red, each individual - Mario Balotelli amongst others - will get their own locker with their name and number plastered over it, adding a sense of belonging and homeliness.

In the press room, all 826 professionals to have donned the club's jersey in the past have been propped up on the walls, tying into the club's history and tradition in their latest modern settings.