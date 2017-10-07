Liverpool Set to Reignite Interest in Spartak Moscow Winger Quincy Promes

90Min
October 07, 2017

After first targeting Quincy Promes almost a year ago, a report published by Transfer Market Web suggests that Liverpool are prepared to launch a fresh pursuit of the Dutch winger in January, in the hope that he'll opt to depart his current surroundings at Spartak Moscow for Merseyside.

With the Africa Cup of Nations imminent, noises of a swoop initiated by Jurgen Klopp for Promes' signature are said to be centred around the German boss' desire to recruit a temporary replacement for Sadio Mane, who will compete for Senegal when the tournament commences at the start of 2018.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The Reds will get a closer look at the 25-year-old in the Champions League in December when his Russian employers travel to Anfield, an occasion which could emerge to be a worthy stage to furthermore gauge his abilities on the pitch.

Klopp does indeed have sufficient cover on the flanks including the likes of Mane, Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but it's thought that due to Promes' pace and directness, the attacking threat could slot seamlessly into Liverpool's potent system, even if the links are somewhat nebulous as it stands.

If anything is likely in January, bolstering a shaky defence will be top of the club's agenda, after a string of uninspiring performances from the back-four has lead a shower of criticisms to befall the club's defensive ranks, with many calling for wholesale changes and acquisitions to be made accordingly.

Attack is often recognised as the best form of defence, however, and if Promes is to make the jump to English shores, he'll certainly instil yet more danger and dynamism into Liverpool's offensive regiment.

