Neymar Reacts on Social Media After Draw with Bolivia in World Cup Qualifiers

Having already qualified for Russia 2018 prior to the match, Brazil drew 0-0 against Bolivia on Thursday evening in the first week of international break.

Brazil forward and current most expensive player in the world, Neymar, took to Instagram to complain about the playing conditions in Bolivia that prevented the Selecao from scoring on the night.

Desumano jogar nessas condições, campo, altitude, bola .. tudo ruim 😂🤣😂🤣 Mas saímos felizes pelo desempenho da equipe mesmo com essas condições!

The caption of his post read: “Inhuman to play in such conditions, Field, altitude, ball…All bad. But we were happy for the performance of the team even with these conditions!"





The PSG star believes that his team were unable to score because the Bolivian city of La Paz had bad playing conditions due to it having an altitude of 3,640m above sea level, hence the picture of the players using oxygen masks.

Some critics however believe Neymar is the reason behind Brazil not sealing the match as he wasted a number of chances and didn't pass the ball to team mates in good positions.





Despite his impeccable form with the Parisiens this season, will the 25-year-old lead Brazil to World Cup glory in Russia 2018?