VIDEO: Isco Smashes Home Stunning Team Goal as Spain Book Their 2018 World Cup Place in Style

90Min
October 07, 2017

Real Madrid star Isco smashed home a superb effort to cap off a stunning team goal last night, as Spain booked their place at the 2018 World Cup with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Albania. Julen Lopetegu's side put together a superb flowing move to score their second goal of the night, with ten players contributing passes in the mesmerising move up the pitch.


Such was the precision of the attack, that only 18 touches were taken in total by the ten men involved in the play. Spain's potential World Cup opponents may well watch on in fear, as such a devastating style of play has the potential to wreak havoc upon even the sturdiest of defensive lines.

With a little help from Italy, who endured a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Macedonia, Spain made certain that they would top the World Cup European Qualification Group G with a game to spare. The Italians will have to sweat over their place at the tournament, with a play-off place now secured.

Brazil, Spain, Germany, England, Belgium, Mexico, Iran, South Korea and Saudi Arabia have all booked their place in Russia for next summer's showdown. The big potential shock appears to be Argentina's chances of qualification, as they currently sit sixth in their ten team qualification group, with one game left to make the top fourth automatically qualify.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters