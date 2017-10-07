VIDEO: Isco Smashes Home Stunning Team Goal as Spain Book Their 2018 World Cup Place in Style

Real Madrid star Isco smashed home a superb effort to cap off a stunning team goal last night, as Spain booked their place at the 2018 World Cup with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Albania. Julen Lopetegu's side put together a superb flowing move to score their second goal of the night, with ten players contributing passes in the mesmerising move up the pitch.





Such was the precision of the attack, that only 18 touches were taken in total by the ten men involved in the play. Spain's potential World Cup opponents may well watch on in fear, as such a devastating style of play has the potential to wreak havoc upon even the sturdiest of defensive lines.

Isco Goal 23' | Spain 3-0 Albania pic.twitter.com/uE6aasICzC — Dinie Syahmi (@DinieSyahmii) October 6, 2017

With a little help from Italy, who endured a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Macedonia, Spain made certain that they would top the World Cup European Qualification Group G with a game to spare. The Italians will have to sweat over their place at the tournament, with a play-off place now secured.

Brazil, Spain, Germany, England, Belgium, Mexico, Iran, South Korea and Saudi Arabia have all booked their place in Russia for next summer's showdown. The big potential shock appears to be Argentina's chances of qualification, as they currently sit sixth in their ten team qualification group, with one game left to make the top fourth automatically qualify.