VIDEO: Stunning Bolivian Defending Stops Neymar THREE TIMES in 10 Seconds From Scoring for Brazil

Brazil were held to a goalless draw by Bolivia in their World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The five-time world champions have already qualified for next summer's World Cup in Russia, while Bolivia were ruled out of contention for qualification as they were second from bottom.

Brazil had a number of chances to win the game, which was played in difficult conditions due to the high altitude, but failed to break down the Bolivian defence. Arguably their best chance was in the 43rd minute when star player Neymar was denied by some spectacular defending by the Bolivians.

The PSG man was put through on goal and was one-on-one with the keeper, but as he tried to dribble past Lampe, he slowed the Brazilian down by getting a touch on the ball.

By the time heeventually regained control of the ball and struck it towards goal, another Bolivian player recovered to clear it off the line. The ball came back towards Neymar, and after he dribbled past two Bolivian players and shot again towards goal, he was denied by the same player off the line once more incredibly.





After the match, Neymar was quite critical of the conditions his Brazil team were forced to play in. The match took place in an area that was 3,637 metres above sea level in Bolivia.

Desumano jogar nessas condições, campo, altitude, bola .. tudo ruim 😂🤣😂🤣 Mas saímos felizes pelo desempenho da equipe mesmo com essas condições! A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Neymar posted a picture on Instagram of his team mates after the match using O2 canisters and captioned the picture by saying "inhuman to play in such conditions, field, altitude, ball .. everything bad. But we were happy for the performance of the team even with these conditions!"





Brazil's next qualifier will be on Wednesday at home to Chile, whereas Bolivia will be away to Uruguay on the same day.







