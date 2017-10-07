VIDEO: Welsh Fans Responded Superbly as National Anthem Was Cut Short Against Georgia

The enormity of Wales' World Cup qualifying game on Friday was epitomised by the spirit and passion of the travelling fans as despite an attempt to cut the Welsh national anthem short prior to kick-off, the Red Wall only grew louder as they ensured their anthem was sung through to the end.

The disrespectful attempt by the Georgian FA to silence Wales after the first verse and start their own anthem was met by resounding defiance as the supporters were joined by the players in singing Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau until the very end, as Sportmiambe's video below shows.

The incident occurred as the 2,000 travelling supporters were set to bellow out the chorus of the anthem when the music cut out and an announcement over the loudspeaker signalled the start of Georgia's anthem, as both sets of supporters battled to be heard.





But, it was Wales who had the last word as a thunderous second-half strike from Tom Lawrence ensured Chris Coleman's men secured a 0-1 victory over Georgia as they kept their automatic World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Band stops playing Welsh anthem before end, then starts Georgian anthem while Welsh fans still singing. Disgusting. Disrespectful. #GEOWAL — Ray Palmer (@raystratman) October 6, 2017

Wales currently sit second in their group, one point behind leaders Serbia and one ahead of third placed Republic of Ireland, with one game left to play.





It ensures the meeting against Martin O'Neill's side on Monday is as crucial as ever, as they will qualify automatically for next summer's World Cup if they beat Ireland in Cardiff, and Serbia fail to beat Georgia.





However, Wales will finish in second place if they avoid defeat against Ireland - regardless of Serbia's result - which would leave them in contention to secure a play-off place.