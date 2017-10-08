Arsenal Look to Ademola Lookman as Potential Alexis Sanchez Replacement

Arsene Wenger is keeping a watchful eye on Everton’s Ademola Lookman. This comes off the back of speculation that the English forward, is looking to quit Goodison Park when the transfer window opens up in January.

The Sun is reporting that Arsenal seems like a likely destination to bring Lookman back to London, where he initially transferred from Charlton to Everton last season.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The 19-year-old was on Arsenal’s scouting books before his move to Merseyside, and it would seem that on the tail end of last season, he looked to have made the right choice. He made eight appearances last campaign, scoring one goal, which looked a good omen for his inclusion this season.

Lookman has failed to make a single appearance though, with manager Ronald Koeman instead opting for his new talisman, Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Lookman fits the mould at Arsenal, being a young, exciting talent that would undoubtedly please Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

A move to Arsenal would make sense, especially as Arsenal plan life anew, post Alexis Sanchez – if he does leave Arsenal in January. Theo Walcott also looks to be on the way out at Arsenal, so there is definitely a space for Lookman to exploit.

According to The Sun, £15 million seems to be a fee that could pry Lookman away from Goodison Park, though there are also talks of a part exchange with Olivier Giroud – a player Everton made an offer for in the summer.