Arsene Wenger Dismisses Talk of Carlo Ancelotti as His Successor at Arsenal

With Carlo Ancelotti now out of a job, it has reignited the rumours of who will be Arsene Wenger’s successor at Arsenal. Over the years, many managerial names have been served up for Arsene, and each time he has batted them away with lithe backhands.

This time is no different and Wenger has recently squashed rumours that the Italian will be his successor.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Bayern Munich sacked Ancelotti after their stuttering start to the Bundesliga, but the final nail in his coffin came when his side were pummelled 3-0 by PSG in the Champions League. Now, Football London have been reporting that Ancelotti could be the new Arsenal manager.

Wenger, however, has always been coy regarding such speculation, and amid these fresh reports has told beIN SPORTS, "When you are manager of a club you have to work like you're there forever, because it demands total commitment.

"I believe as well that a football club works when everyone does their own job well."





Ancelotti will be in demand across the world of football, and Arsenal fans might like the idea of the Italian as their manager. He is a decorated winner, lifting the Premier League trophy with Chelsea back in 2009/10. Add that to the three Champions League titles he has won and this could be the perfect CV that has Arsenal fans licking their lips.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

Wenger signed a two-year contract extension in May, effectively ending speculation of his precarious position at the club. He went on further to tell beIN SPORTS, "I don't know who will replace me at Arsenal.

"My job is to prepare the team for the next game and be responsible for technical policy at the football club.

"The job of my board is to choose the next manager. I don't want to do the job of my board."