Arsene Wenger Dismisses Talk of Carlo Ancelotti as His Successor at Arsenal

90Min
October 08, 2017

With Carlo Ancelotti now out of a job, it has reignited the rumours of who will be Arsene Wenger’s successor at Arsenal. Over the years, many managerial names have been served up for Arsene, and each time he has batted them away with lithe backhands.

This time is no different and Wenger has recently squashed rumours that the Italian will be his successor.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Bayern Munich sacked Ancelotti after their stuttering start to the Bundesliga, but the final nail in his coffin came when his side were pummelled 3-0 by PSG in the Champions League. Now, Football London have been reporting that Ancelotti could be the new Arsenal manager.

Wenger, however, has always been coy regarding such speculation, and amid these fresh reports has told beIN SPORTS"When you are manager of a club you have to work like you're there forever, because it demands total commitment.

"I believe as well that a football club works when everyone does their own job well."


Ancelotti will be in demand across the world of football, and Arsenal fans might like the idea of the Italian as their manager. He is a decorated winner, lifting the Premier League trophy with Chelsea back in 2009/10. Add that to the three Champions League titles he has won and this could be the perfect CV that has Arsenal fans licking their lips.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

Wenger signed a two-year contract extension in May, effectively ending speculation of his precarious position at the club. He went on further to tell beIN SPORTS"I don't know who will replace me at Arsenal.

"My job is to prepare the team for the next game and be responsible for technical policy at the football club.

"The job of my board is to choose the next manager. I don't want to do the job of my board."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters