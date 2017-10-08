Drunken Watford Star Gets Arrested After Paying £2k for 4 Hookers But Angrily Demands His Money Back

90Min
October 08, 2017

Watford star Isaac Success has had a bit of a nightmare.

The striker allegedly paid £2000 for a hotel romp with four hookers, but was arrested after he angrily demanded his money back after drinking two bottles of Baileys.

Escort Alexis Domerge claims via the Sun that Success had bragged about his performance in the bedroom, but failed miserably to score after becoming too drunk.

The unimpressed women called time on the tryst after it became apparent that Success wasn't going to be able to satisfy them, and police were called to the hotel after the 21-year-old got angry and demanded his money back.

He was, rather embarrassingly, arrested in the Sopwell House's lobby, to cap off a night that had began at the Platinum Lace lap-dancing club in London's West End.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The £12.5m signing from Granada, who earns £30,000-a-week at Vicarage Road, had boasted to the girls of his earnings and prowess in the bedroom, but failed to perform.

One of the escorts Michaela told the Sun: "He offered us drinks then started boasting about how rich he was. He said, ‘You won’t believe how much I earn in 90 minutes'.

"He then accused us of ripping him off and demanded his money back. Several police cars arrived really quickly and about five officers came in and cuffed his hands behind his back and took him outside.

"Success admitted that he had paid us for sex. But he also claimed we’d cheated him out of the cash, without mentioning the reason why he didn’t have sex."

AHertfordshire Police spokesman added: "Police are investigating an allegation of assault reported to have occurred at 6.30am at Sopwell House in St Albans on Monday September 11. A 21-year-old man was arrested and de-arrested and inquiries are ongoing."

