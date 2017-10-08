Joao Mario Praises Inter Manager Luciano Spalletti Ahead of Milan Derby

After Winning six of their seven matches in the new Serie A season, Inter Milan see themselves third in the table and prepare to face their San Siro rivals in the Milan derby as the international break comes to an end.

In an interview with Italian outlet Mediaset, Inter midfielder Joao Mario gave some words of praise to manager Luciano Spalletti after taking up the role in the Summer.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

When asked what Inter's objectives for this season are, the Portuguese star was unsure of what his team were aiming for.

However, Mario explained that the work rate was indeed better with Spalletti at the helm compared to last season.

“Is the target to get into the Champions League? It’s still early,” he said. “Compared to last year, the organisation has changed. Spalletti has been decisive, he is doing well and his work gives us added strength.”

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

When asked about the importance of the Milan derby, he said: "The derby is a very special match, we're fine and we want to win at home. We hope the fans can help us."

The derby will also give a chance for Mario to face fellow Portugal teammate Andre Silva, who has been one of Milan's expensive signings in the summer after their financial takeover.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

Mario explains that both himself and his team mate have a winning mindset but Portugal is their primary focus in the World Cup qualifiers.

“We have spoken about it, naturally he wants to win too. But we are still concentrating on the national team.”







