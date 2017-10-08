Liverpool Legend Advises Club to Replace Roberto Firmino With €65m-Rated Goal Machine

With a loss and three draws recorded so far this season, Liverpool see themselves in seventh place on the Premier League table. 

Many fans believe that improvements need to be made with the acquirement of Virgil van Dijk in defence.

However, Liverpool legend Phil Thompson believes that Liverpool not only need the Saints' captain in defence, but Borussia Dortmund's €65m-rated forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to replace Roberto Firmino up front. 

"I don't believe the Virgil van Dijk signing alone would have solved our problems," he told the Daily Express. "He'd improve our defence but I don't think he's the sort of vocal leader who would sort it out.

“I’d like to see a more physical and commanding presence in the side."

Thompson went on to talk about the possibility of getting an impact signing in the January transfer window in the form of a proven striker. 

"I do feel that come January we need to improve the defenders and get an out-and-out striker. If Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became available then he should be on our hit list."

The Gabon captain has been in-form for Dortmund in the past few years with currently 13 goals in 11 appearances this season. 

Firmino meanwhile has only managed to score four goals in nine appearances in the League under Jurgen Klopp.

Though previously linked to the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea over the Summer, Aubameyang managed to stay at Dortmund but is still available on the market.


