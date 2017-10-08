Man-of-the-Moment Harry Kane Trademarks His Own Name Following Incredible Rise

90Min
October 08, 2017

Harry Kane has officially trademarked his own name, as he seeks to raise his stock off the pitch as well as he has been doing on it.

The Tottenham hitman has shown incredible form over the past three seasons, winning the Premier League's Golden Boot in the last two.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

He has also started to make his mark in the Champions League and is currently vying to be named as the next permanent England captain following Wayne Rooney's international retirement.

Kane is the golden boy of English football, and has now taken steps to cash in on his profile and status by registering 'HK Harry Kane' with the Government as a trademark.

FBL-ENG-PR-HUDDERSFIELD-TOTTENHAM

As reported by the Sun: "The brand could earn him £10m a year in marketing deals alone over the next five seasons. Coupled with his £5m-a-year wages, the Three Lions talisman will net £75m before the 2020 World Cup and at least £150m in ten years if he keeps his form and fitness."

Such is the attitude, and has been the consistency of the player, it is thought that Kane could easily become one of the world's top-earning sports stars, and the Sun claim he could even enter the same bracket as Tiger Woods, Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Jordan, David Beckham and Roger Federer.

