Paris Saint-Germain Reportedly Identify Monaco Boss Leonardo Jardim as Unai Emery's Successor

According to Le 10 Sport, via Foot Mercato in France, PSG already have their next manager lined up.

Despite things going outstandingly well for the Paris club so far this season, the French giants have already got their eyes on Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim as Unai Emery's replacement.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

PSG are three points clear at the top of the table in Ligue One, ahead of Monaco in second, after going undefeated in their first eight games, picking up 22 points from a possible 24.





They have also started to dominate their Champions League group, after smashing Celtic and Bayern in their first two games.

As a result it seems strange to be talking about possible replacements for Unai Emery, however reports today state that PSG have already identified Jardim as the eventual replacement for the former Valencia and Sevilla boss.

Venezuelan, Jardim, proved himself to be an incredible manager last season after he guided Monaco to their fantastic Ligue One title-winning campaign, their first for 17 years as well taking them to the Champions League semi-finals.

Paris Saint-Germain want Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim to replace Unai Emery if he fails to win Champions League https://t.co/fQDd8wd72e pic.twitter.com/peBZ9PVDiN — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) October 7, 2017

As a result PSG director Antero Henrique, who already lured Monaco's Kylian Mbappe to the Parc des Princes, feels Jardim is the perfect replacement for Emery, who is not expected to remain in charge beyond this season.

The 43-year-old, who took the reins at Monaco in 2014, only signed a new contract until 2020 recently, such that any deal may be difficult to negotiate.

Monaco lost some star names this summer in the form of Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Bakayoko, but losing their manager could be a more catastrophic deal for the Ligue 1 side.

However Jardim masterminded the transfers of the likes of Youri Tielemans, Keita Balde and Stevan Jovetic to the club, all of which have contributed to Monaco having another decent start to the season, with the club currently sitting second in Ligue 1.