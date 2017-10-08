Southampton Manager Mauricio Pellegrino Pursues Former Club Alaves Over Unpaid Bonuses

October 08, 2017

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino wants to recover up to €500,000 in unpaid bonuses from his former club, Deportivo Alaves.

The Spanish club have vehemently denied that they owe Pellegrino any more money and will fight their ex-boss if he wants to take legal action.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Independent report that Pellegrino believes he had a cup bonus written into his old contract, and that he could be owed money after surprisingly reaching the Cop del Rey final against Barcelona last season.

A club statement on the matter read: "Ahead of the information being published that speaks of details of bonuses paid to Mauricio Pellegrino and the coaching staff, Deportivo Alaves says:

  1. The amounts of bonuses reflected in the contract of Mauricio Pellegrino have been completely paid.
  2. The bonuses considered are, among other things: survival in the league, Copa del Rey and final league position.
  3. Mauricio Pellegrino, through his representatives, claims an additional bonus not reflected in his contract, alleging that he is owed part of the agreed bonuses for the players.
ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

"Deportivo Alaves concludes that it has completed its contract with Mauricio Pellegrino and the coaching staff in its totality. It believes that it need not pay twice for the same thing."

Pellegrino left Alaves in the summer to become head coach at Southampton, where he has made a relatively mediocre start to life on the south coast - they currently lie 12th in the Premier League having won two, drawn two and lost three.

