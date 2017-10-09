Chelsea's N'Golo Kante Reveals the Career He Studied for in Case Football Didn't Work Out

90Min
October 09, 2017

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has revealed that he could have pursued an alternative career in accountancy had football not worked out for him, even continuing to study alongside playing football until a time when he was able to make a living as a professional player.


"When I was 18, I got my baccalaureate (a French equivalent of an A-Level) and after that I did two more years of study in accountancy," Kante explained to Chelsea magazine.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"At this time, I was at Boulogne, in the second team – the sixth, then the fifth division," he added.

"I wasn't professional, so I kept studying because I wasn't sure if I would be able to make a living as a footballer, but when I went up to the first team, I became professional, so I stopped studying."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Kante did complete his studies, though, and does credit it for helping in certain aspects of his life as a top player now.

"I got my qualification in accountancy so there are some things I can understand more easily because of it, but now I prefer to concentrate on football!" he said.

Kante became the first outfield player to win back-to-back Premier League titles with different clubs when he collected the trophy as a Chelsea man in May, 12 months after lifting it with Leicester.

He was a given a clean sweep of individuals Player of the Year awards from the PFA, FWA and Premier League, with his most recent achievement now coming in the shape of a nomination for the for the 2017 Ballon d'Or award.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters