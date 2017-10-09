Chelsea's N'Golo Kante Reveals the Career He Studied for in Case Football Didn't Work Out

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has revealed that he could have pursued an alternative career in accountancy had football not worked out for him, even continuing to study alongside playing football until a time when he was able to make a living as a professional player.





"When I was 18, I got my baccalaureate (a French equivalent of an A-Level) and after that I did two more years of study in accountancy," Kante explained to Chelsea magazine.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"At this time, I was at Boulogne, in the second team – the sixth, then the fifth division," he added.

"I wasn't professional, so I kept studying because I wasn't sure if I would be able to make a living as a footballer, but when I went up to the first team, I became professional, so I stopped studying."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Kante did complete his studies, though, and does credit it for helping in certain aspects of his life as a top player now.

"I got my qualification in accountancy so there are some things I can understand more easily because of it, but now I prefer to concentrate on football!" he said.

Kante became the first outfield player to win back-to-back Premier League titles with different clubs when he collected the trophy as a Chelsea man in May, 12 months after lifting it with Leicester.

He was a given a clean sweep of individuals Player of the Year awards from the PFA, FWA and Premier League, with his most recent achievement now coming in the shape of a nomination for the for the 2017 Ballon d'Or award.