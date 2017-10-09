Didier Drogba Heaps Praise Upon Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah as Egypt Qualify for World Cup

90Min
October 09, 2017
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has congratulated his former Blues teammate Mohamed Salah, after the winger helped secure Egypt qualified for their first World Cup finals since 1990.

The 25-year-old wide man, who made the switch from Roma to Liverpool for £37m in the summer, netted twice in the Sunday's qualifying match for the 2018 World Cup as Egypt overcame Congo 2-1 to finish top of their group and secure a place at the tournament in Russia next summer.

The game itself was won in dramatic fashion as Salah put Egypt ahead on the hour mark, only to have his opener cancelled out by Arnold Bouka Moutou. 

It wasn't until the third minute of injury time that the Egyptians sealed their qualification as Salah smashed the ball home from the penalty spot to send the Borg El Arab Stadium into delirium.

Following what will be remembered as a famous night in Egyptian footballing history, Ivory Coast and Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba took to social media to praise his former teammate and congratulate him on what he had helped his country accomplish.

Drogba tweeted the Liverpool man, saying: "Proud of my brother @22mosalah u became a real leader of a nation reminds me of Côte d'Ivoire in 2006 [sic]"

Mohamed Salah's double against Congo makes him the top scorer of Africa's World Cup qualifiers with five goals from as many games as Egypt head into their final game against Ghana on November 6.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters