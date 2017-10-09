Didier Drogba Heaps Praise Upon Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah as Egypt Qualify for World Cup

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has congratulated his former Blues teammate Mohamed Salah, after the winger helped secure Egypt qualified for their first World Cup finals since 1990.





The 25-year-old wide man, who made the switch from Roma to Liverpool for £37m in the summer, netted twice in the Sunday's qualifying match for the 2018 World Cup as Egypt overcame Congo 2-1 to finish top of their group and secure a place at the tournament in Russia next summer.





The game itself was won in dramatic fashion as Salah put Egypt ahead on the hour mark, only to have his opener cancelled out by Arnold Bouka Moutou.

It wasn't until the third minute of injury time that the Egyptians sealed their qualification as Salah smashed the ball home from the penalty spot to send the Borg El Arab Stadium into delirium.

Following what will be remembered as a famous night in Egyptian footballing history, Ivory Coast and Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba took to social media to praise his former teammate and congratulate him on what he had helped his country accomplish.

Proud of my brother @22mosalah u became a real leader of a Nation 🇪🇬 reminds me of Côte d’Ivoire in 2006 🇨🇮🇨🇮#thebeautifulgame #russia2018 https://t.co/ZAPEgdmBkw — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) October 8, 2017

Drogba tweeted the Liverpool man, saying: "Proud of my brother @22mosalah u became a real leader of a nation reminds me of Côte d'Ivoire in 2006 [sic]"

Mohamed Salah's double against Congo makes him the top scorer of Africa's World Cup qualifiers with five goals from as many games as Egypt head into their final game against Ghana on November 6.