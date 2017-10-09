Everton New Boy Nikola Vlasic's Biggest Challenge Since Moving to England Is Easy to Sympathise With

90Min
October 09, 2017

Everton's Nikola Vlasic has revealed that the biggest challenge he's faced since his £10m move to Merseyside from Croatia this summer is communicating with the local taxi drivers.

The 20-year-old Croatian joined the Toffees from Hadjuk Split, and has settled in well at Goodison Park - even scoring in their 2-2 draw with Apollon Limassol in the Europa League. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, the youngster told the Liverpool Echo of his troubles with communication with taxi drivers.

"It is a tough battle because the driver doesn’t get what I am trying to say and I on the other hand have no idea what he is on about," he revealed. "We simply end up explaining things with gestures."

Image by Andrew Headspeath

Despite his linguistic issues in the back of Liverpool's cabs, he has found it easier warming to the Everton supporters and was full of praise for the club's loyal fans, and the Goodison Park atmosphere.

"I have never played in a stadium where the fans are so close to the pitch," he said.

"It was unbelievable. I was thinking how cool it would be to play like this every week and here I am." 


The Croatian winger was reportedly a target for Tottenham last season. However, Vlasic opted against a move to north London, claiming he didn't feel ready at the time.

"I was only focusing on Hajduk," he added. "Now I feel much more mature and when Everton showed interest I didn’t hesitate at all. It was no ‘maybe’, it was an honest ‘yes’."




 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters