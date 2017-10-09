Everton New Boy Nikola Vlasic's Biggest Challenge Since Moving to England Is Easy to Sympathise With

Everton's Nikola Vlasic has revealed that the biggest challenge he's faced since his £10m move to Merseyside from Croatia this summer is communicating with the local taxi drivers.

The 20-year-old Croatian joined the Toffees from Hadjuk Split, and has settled in well at Goodison Park - even scoring in their 2-2 draw with Apollon Limassol in the Europa League.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, the youngster told the Liverpool Echo of his troubles with communication with taxi drivers.

"It is a tough battle because the driver doesn’t get what I am trying to say and I on the other hand have no idea what he is on about," he revealed. "We simply end up explaining things with gestures."

Image by Andrew Headspeath

Despite his linguistic issues in the back of Liverpool's cabs, he has found it easier warming to the Everton supporters and was full of praise for the club's loyal fans, and the Goodison Park atmosphere.

"I have never played in a stadium where the fans are so close to the pitch," he said.

"It was unbelievable. I was thinking how cool it would be to play like this every week and here I am."





The Croatian winger was reportedly a target for Tottenham last season. However, Vlasic opted against a move to north London, claiming he didn't feel ready at the time.

"I was only focusing on Hajduk," he added. "Now I feel much more mature and when Everton showed interest I didn’t hesitate at all. It was no ‘maybe’, it was an honest ‘yes’."











