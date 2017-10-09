Former Chelsea & Liverpool Midfielder Could Make Premier League Return as Free Agent

West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City are believed to have been among the English clubs offered the chance to sign veteran midfielder Raul Meireles, who is currently a free agent.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Meireles has been offered to multiple Premier League clubs including West Brom and Leicester, as well as Swansea, and Watford. There is also reported interest for the Portuguese midfielder in Italy.

Meireles has already appeared 66 times in the Premier League for Liverpool and Chelsea. He saw success from his short time at both clubs, having won a League Cup with the Reds and a FA Cup and the Champions League with the Blues.

ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

The 34-year-old has also had success with Porto and recently with Fenerbahçe, but is currently on the lookout for a new club after being released by the Turkish giants in the summer.





The former Portugal international, who won the PFA Fans' Player of the Year in 2011, could be eyeing up one final big move before his retirement.





However, with Tony Pulis having already made reinforcements to West Brom's midfield in the summer, Meireles could be surplus to requirements at the Hawthorns. The Baggies have already recruited Gareth Barry from Everton and Grzegorz Krychowiak on-loan from Paris Saint Germain.

Italian club Cagliari have also expressed their interest in signing the Portuguese midfielder, who made 73 international appearances for his country.





But West Brom are not the only English club that Meireles has reportedly been offered to and could still well find himself playing in the Premier League once again, five years on from his departure from Chelsea.