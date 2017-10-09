Napoli Boss Maurizio Sarri Reveals Why He 'Wouldn't Have Lasted Long' at AC Milan

October 09, 2017

After being linked with the role in the summer of 2015, Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has claimed he wouldn't have fared well had he taken the vacant spot in the AC Milan hotseat.

Although Silvio Berlusconi was advised to appoint the then Empoli manager, the previous Milan owner opted for Sinisa Mihajlovic after Sarri turned down the move.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello sport (via Football Italia) Sarri spoke of his choice to refuse the role at Milan.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

"I wouldn’t have lasted long if it’s true what they say about him interfering with the coach’s work," he said.

"With a President who behaves like that it’s hard to win. He’s won a lot though, and was a great director, so I think what’s said about him must be more myth than truth."

After Napoli's impressive performances since Sarri took charge at Napoli, comparisons have been drawn between him and Milan's back-to-back European Cup winning coach, Arrigo Sacchi.

However, Sarri feels that the links made between himself and Sacchi are flattering but inappropriate. 


"If you ask me, that comparison is an insult to Arrigo who has won so much, while I’ve won nothing," Sarri said of the former Milan coach. "My innovation is partial, his was total, so while it’s a gratifying comparison for me, I don’t think it stands up in general.

"He wrote footballing history with his results and innovations, and I wouldn’t have existed if not for him. My interest in tactics was born through him."

