Report Claims Real Madrid Superstars Name Barcelona Goalkeeper as Perfect Summer Signing

Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo are desperate to see a new goalkeeper arrive at Real Madrid, with the former suggesting Marc-André ter Stegen as the ideal signing for club president Florentino Pérez, according to Don Balon.

The German shot-stopper is Barcelona's top goalkeeper, establishing himself in La Liga after a €12m move from hometown club Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014. Ter Stegen has gone on to feature in 104 games for the Catalonian giants, keeping an impressive 43 clean sheets.

Firmly established as Die Mannschaft's second choice goalkeeper behind Manuel Neuer, and ahead of Bernd Leno and Ralf Fährmann, the Blaugrana keeper has caught the eye of Real Madrid's key duo.

Ramos, the Spain and Los Blancos captain, has reportedly held talks with the club president in an attempt to convince Pérez of opening his chequebook to sign ter Stegen.

Ronaldo is keen on the prospect of seeing a new face between the sicks at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Portuguese star also interested in seeing ter Stegen swap Catalonia for Madrid, the Daily Star suggests.

Juergen Schwarz/GettyImages

However, Ronaldo would also like to see the club make a move for long-term target David De Gea, as well as Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois or Madrid-based rival Jan Oblak.





Ter Stegen has a contract at the Camp Nou until 2022 and it would take a hefty fee, especially from Real Madrid, before the idea of allowing the German to leave is even considered.