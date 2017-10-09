VIDEO: Angel Gomes Gives Fans Even More Reason to Get Excited After Stunning Free-Kick for England

Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes helped get England's Under-17 World Cup campaign started in the best way possible after he rounded off the scoring in the junior Lions' 4-0 win over Chile in their opening group game on Sunday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi and Borussia Dortmund #7 Jadon Sancho had already put England 3-0 up against the South Americans.

But Gomes, a United debutant at the tender age of 16 on the final day of the 2016/17 Premier League season, ensured the England victory was even more emphatic as he curled in a stunning free-kick in the closing stages.

Goooooal! Stunning free-kick and the outfield player had no chance! Angel Gomes scores for @England! 4-0! pic.twitter.com/GNcx3YXeo7 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 8, 2017

Gomes, who had been suffering with injury in the early weeks of the season, didn't start the game, but was given the captain's armband when he appeared from the bench.

Godson of former United winger Nani, his technique was flawless as he dispatched the effort into the net. And it was certainly no fluke after another recent free-kick surfaced online.

Angel Gomes scored this free kick too a couple of weeks ago, someone's been putting in the time

pic.twitter.com/5hN1DzCKfF — Paul Pogba (@Pogbaology) October 8, 2017

After losing on penalties in the final of Under-17 European Championship earlier this year, hopes are high for England at the tournament in India.

Only France (7-1 vs New Caledonia) and Japan (6-1 vs Honduras) enjoyed bigger wins than England in the opening round of group games, with fixtures against Mexico and Iraq now to follow for Gomes and his team-mates in the coming days.