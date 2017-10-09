VIDEO: Salah Scores 94th Minute Penalty to Book Egypt's 1st WC Spot Since 1990 & the Fans Went WILD

90Min
October 09, 2017

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored an incredible last-minute penalty to book Egypt's place at the 2018 World Cup.

The Pharaohs' 2-1 victory over Congo has confirmed that Egypt will be in Russia next summer and it will be their first time at a World Cup finals since 1990.

Salah's goal made history for Egypt as they secured their spot, for a third time in their history, at the World Cup finals. 

Videos of fans reacting to the Liverpool winger's dramatic goal surfaced on social media following the first time whistle and, as you might expect, the achievement of qualifying left some fans in tears.

Although Salah may be the poster boy for the Egyptian national team, their squad has a spine of impressive pedigree. 

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is a man who offers the Pharaohs' quality in attack and defence, while SC Braga striker Ahmed Hassan looks set to have his name up in lights in Russia next year, the right-footed forward an aerial threat and accomplished first-time finisher.

Although Egypt will be coming into this tournament as one of the lesser teams at the World Cup, they will be looking to replicate the giant-killing form that saw Iceland shine at Euro 2016 and Greece lift the trophy in 2004.

