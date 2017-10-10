Costa Rica and Panama face off Tuesday in a World Cup qualifying match in Panama City.

Costa Rica is second in CONCACAF with 16 points. The team, along with Mexico, has already qualified for the World Cup next summer in Russia.

Panama sits fourth in the group just ahead of Honduras with just 10 points.

In the last match between the two teams, Costa Rica tied with Panama, 0-0.

Panama can still secure direct qualification for Russia, but they'll need help after a 4–0 drubbing at the United States last week. Panama can also reach the World Cup by finishing fourth and then by beating Australia in a two-leg intercontinental playoff.

See how to watch Thursday's match below.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: beIN Sports 9

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.