Mexico and Honduras face off Tuesday in a World Cup Qualifying match in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Mexico is first in CONCACAF, with 21 points. Mexico and Costa Rica are the CONCACAF nations that have already qualified for the World Cup next summer in Russia. ​

Honduras sits second to last in the group with just 10 points, having won only two matches, while losing three.

In the last match between the two teams, Mexico beat Honduras 3-0.

Round 5 for the group finishes Tuesday, with the playoff occurring in November.

See how to watch Thursday's match below.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: beIN Sports 10, Telemundo

