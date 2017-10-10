How to Watch Honduras vs. Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Mexico vs. Honduras on Oct. 10. 

Charlotte Carroll
October 10, 2017

Mexico and Honduras face off Tuesday in a World Cup Qualifying match in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. 

Mexico is first in CONCACAF, with 21 points. Mexico and Costa Rica are the CONCACAF nations that have already qualified for the World Cup next summer in Russia. ​ 

Honduras sits second to last in the group with just 10 points, having won only two matches, while losing three.  

In the last match between the two teams, Mexico beat Honduras 3-0.

Round 5 for the group finishes Tuesday, with the playoff occurring in November. 

See how to watch Thursday's match below. 

Soccer
The Recent Curse of Scoring in the USA's World Cup Berth-Clinching Game
 
How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: beIN Sports 10, Telemundo

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

