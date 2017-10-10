Incredibly, disaster has struck the United States men's national team.

Needing just a draw in Trinidad and Tobago to secure a berth in Russia, the U.S. went down 2-0 early and were not able to claw all the way back to nab that precious draw. The U.S. will not play in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, while Panama has booked its place in Russia and Honduras will play Australia in a playoff for a spot in the field of 32.

In order for the U.S. to be eliminated, the U.S. had to lose, Honduras needed to beat Mexico and Panama needed to beat Costa Rica. Honduras went down 1-0 and 2-1 but came back to secure a 3-2 upset victory.

Panama too went down 1-0 to Costa Rica, but the Panamanians came back to win 2-1 just days after losing 4-0 to the Americans. The first goal was controversial, as the whole ball didn't appear to cross the line.

Unbelievably peak #CONCACAF in #PANCRC. Blas Perez's equalizer for #Panama vs #CostaRica never crossed the line but was given as a goal! 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/6vTLTiU7ZE — Jason Foster (@JogaBonitoUSA) October 11, 2017

Here's the goal, from Roman Torres of the Seattle Sounders, that sealed the USMNT's fate. The goal also gave Panama its first World Cup berth ever, and you can hear the emotion in the home broadcasters' voices. This meant everything to the nation of roughly four million.

On the other side of the #USMNT’s story: Panama’s first World Cup berth ever. The emotional home call is everything pic.twitter.com/njW8OJc0MU — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) October 11, 2017

For Panama, dealing the fatal blow to the U.S. is revenge in the sweetest sense. Four years ago, Graham Zusi scored a late equalizer in Panama City to knock Panama out of the World Cup. Now, Panama has done the same to the USMNT.