Watch: Panama's Roman Torres Scores Goal That Knocks USMNT Out of World Cup

Sweet revenge for Panama. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 10, 2017

Incredibly, disaster has struck the United States men's national team.

Needing just a draw in Trinidad and Tobago to secure a berth in Russia, the U.S. went down 2-0 early and were not able to claw all the way back to nab that precious draw. The U.S. will not play in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, while Panama has booked its place in Russia and Honduras will play Australia in a playoff for a spot in the field of 32.

In order for the U.S. to be eliminated, the U.S. had to lose, Honduras needed to beat Mexico and Panama needed to beat Costa Rica. Honduras went down 1-0 and 2-1  but came back to secure a 3-2 upset victory.

Panama too went down 1-0 to Costa Rica, but the Panamanians came back to win 2-1 just days after losing 4-0 to the Americans. The first goal was controversial, as the whole ball didn't appear to cross the line. 

Here's the goal, from Roman Torres of the Seattle Sounders, that sealed the USMNT's fate. The goal also gave Panama its first World Cup berth ever, and you can hear the emotion in the home broadcasters' voices. This meant everything to the nation of roughly four million.

For Panama, dealing the fatal blow to the U.S. is revenge in the sweetest sense. Four years ago, Graham Zusi scored a late equalizer in Panama City to knock Panama out of the World Cup. Now, Panama has done the same to the USMNT.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters