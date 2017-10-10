PHOTO: Colombian National Side's Italia 90 Inspired 2018 World Cup Kit Leaked Online

90Min
October 10, 2017

A leaked photo of Colombia's would-be World Cup kit has been released online as an ode to the country's infamous Italia 90 strip that saw them qualify for the competition for the first time in 28 years.

Colombia head into their final qualifying match on Tuesday evening against Peru, knowing that a win will see them into the 2018 World Cup. Amid the huge expectation for James Rodriguez and Co to comfortably make it to Russia next summer, a photo of their kit for the tournament has appeared online - and it strikes a familiar resemblance to one which has been seen before.

The classy yellow jersey throws it back to Italia 90 - the World Cup tournament that is ever so deeply ingrained into the nation's footballing history.

In qualifying for the competition - 28 years ago by the time Russia rolls around - the Colombians reached their first World Cup for the first time since 1962 (28 years). Since then, the national side has only failed to qualify for the competition on three occasions, between 2002 and 2010, and even managed to make it all the way to the quarter finals in Brazil 2014.

If Los Cafeteros make it this time around, they will have managed to come full circle - and are no longer the small footballing country made popular by the shaggy haired Carlos Valderrama. Instead they will head into the competition ranked within the top ten countries on the planet; boasting the talent of some of football's biggest stars.

So quite an important match awaits them come Tuesday night...no pressure.

