World Cup Qualifying: France, Portugal Qualify; Switzerland, Greece to Playoff

Star-studded France and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have booked their places in Russia.

By 90Min
October 10, 2017

The final night of World Cup Qualifying was brought to a conclusion with ultimately comfortable passages through to next year's finals in Russia for both France and Portugal.

Les Blues secured top spot in Group A with a 2-1 victory over Belarus in Paris - courtesy of goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud - although the result proved inconsequential due to Sweden's defeat in the Netherlands. An Arjen Robben inspired 2-0 win was not enough for the Dutch, who had needed to win by a seven-goal margin to achieve a play-off place.

In Group B, where it had been all to play for at the summit prior to kick-off, Portugal saw off the challenge of Switzerland to qualify by virtue of a superior goal difference. An own-goal from Johan Djourou and a second-half strike from the prolific Andre Silva helped the impressive hosts emerge on top in Lisbon. 

But the Swiss will accompany the Swedes in the play-offs to decide who joins France, Portugal and co. 

Elsewhere, Greece took their place in the play-offs with a convincing 4-0 win over minnows Gibraltar in Group H, and left Slovakia - who had finished runners-up to England in Group F - as the unfortunate second-placed nation with the fewest points. 

And emphatically rounding off an imperious qualification campaign, nine points ahead of the Greeks, was Belgium, who eased past Cyprus with goals from Eden and Thorgan Hazard, and of course Romelu Lukaku.

Bosnia-Herzegovina had been hopeful of an unlikely Greece slip-up, but they were left disappointed despite scoring a late winner in their own game against Estonia.

There was little to play for but pride elsewhere in Europe. Luxembourg managed a commendable draw against Bulgaria, a game in which they led, and the point saw them leap above Belarus.

In the battle for Group B's third place, Hungary narrowly defeated a dogged Faroe Islands side, whose ten points was an admirable total in a table dominated by two sides.

The two sides that had done exactly the opposite of dominate - Latvia and Andorra - also met on the final evening, the former handing out a 4-0 thrashing to leave the latter in a very familiar position; bottom.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters