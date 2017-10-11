Ander Herrera Delivers Weirdly Eclectic Twitter Takeover of Official Man Utd Account

As his Manchester United colleagues begin to return from international duty around the world ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool, Ander Herrera put himself to use on social media on Wednesday as he took over the club's official Twitter account.





Dubbed the #AnderHour, the popular Spaniard was given control of @ManUtd and used the time to engage with fans on an oddly eclectic range of topics, from the size of his feet, to changing nappies, and his favourite emojis.

Hello! It’s @AnderHerrera and I’m very happy to share with you guys the next hour. #AnderHour pic.twitter.com/MGPg5xE5aj — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 11, 2017

Herrera took an early opportunity to wish happy birthday to United legend Sir Bobby Charlton, who celebrates his 80th birthday today.

i will never forget this day,i didn't expect such a big legend waiting to welcome me. I think my dad was even happier than me! #AnderHour pic.twitter.com/Kf5UK6XoeB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 11, 2017

The 28-year-old told one fan that joining United remains his favourite moment with the club, while he also tweeted that he could never have imagined he would be become so good at changing nappies when he became a father for the first time just over a year ago.

I became a dad 15 months ago - so life has changed for me. I never could have imagined changing nappies so naturally! 😂 #AnderHour — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 11, 2017

Then things got a little strange as he asked fans to guess how big his feet are.

Let's test how well you guys know me. Pick the correct answer below... #AnderHour — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 11, 2017

...and was surprised when plenty chose the smallest option.

How do so many of you think I have size 7 feet?! 😱 https://t.co/zvWcFjCvkS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 11, 2017

We now know that among Herrera's most recently used emojis are several movie related ones.

Apparently it is because he's been asking friends what films to watch while doing a lot of travelling in recent weeks and months...nothing more seedy.

I have been on the plane quite a lot so asking what film I should watch. #AnderHour https://t.co/WyjuWiyfzA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 11, 2017

Was he perhaps running out of ideas at this stage?

A challenge for you: Close your eyes and type out my name... #AnderHour — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 11, 2017

Either way, by the time the #AnderHour came to an end, Herrera seemed to have had fun.

Thanks everyone. I really enjoyed #AnderHour - I hope you did too! 👋 pic.twitter.com/rXh91XtgCR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 11, 2017

Herrera will be hoping to back on the pitch for United this weekend at Anfield. Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini are both nursing injuries, suggesting the Spaniard will be the likely partner for Nemanja Matic in the centre of midfield.

Many argue that last season's 0-0 draw at Anfield was a watershed performance in Herrera's United career after a supreme display helped keep a potentially rampant Liverpool at bay.