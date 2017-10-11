Ander Herrera Delivers Weirdly Eclectic Twitter Takeover of Official Man Utd Account

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

As his Manchester United colleagues begin to return from international duty around the world ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool, Ander Herrera put himself to use on social media on Wednesday as he took over the club's official Twitter account.


Dubbed the #AnderHour, the popular Spaniard was given control of @ManUtd and used the time to engage with fans on an oddly eclectic range of topics, from the size of his feet, to changing nappies, and his favourite emojis.

Herrera took an early opportunity to wish happy birthday to United legend Sir Bobby Charlton, who celebrates his 80th birthday today.

The 28-year-old told one fan that joining United remains his favourite moment with the club, while he also tweeted that he could never have imagined he would be become so good at changing nappies when he became a father for the first time just over a year ago.

Then things got a little strange as he asked fans to guess how big his feet are.

...and was surprised when plenty chose the smallest option.

We now know that among Herrera's most recently used emojis are several movie related ones.

Apparently it is because he's been asking friends what films to watch while doing a lot of travelling in recent weeks and months...nothing more seedy.

Was he perhaps running out of ideas at this stage?

Either way, by the time the #AnderHour came to an end, Herrera seemed to have had fun.

Herrera will be hoping to back on the pitch for United this weekend at Anfield. Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini are both nursing injuries, suggesting the Spaniard will be the likely partner for Nemanja Matic in the centre of midfield.

Many argue that last season's 0-0 draw at Anfield was a watershed performance in Herrera's United career after a supreme display helped keep a potentially rampant Liverpool at bay.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters