Arsenal Without 7 First-Team Players for Trip to Watford

Arsenal is facing an injury crisis coming out of the international break.

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

Arsenal’s yearly battle with attrition has arrived just on schedule, as Arsene Wenger faces a trip down to Vicarage Road without seven first team players. 

It’s disastrous preparation for the Arsenal manager, as he heads into the teatime fixture with Marco Silva’s Watford, who could stifle Arsenal’s short unbeaten run of form.

According to IBT, seven first team players will miss the trip to Watford this Saturday, with Shkodran Mustafi the latest Arsenal star to pick up an injury whilst on international break. 

He was carted off for Germany in their World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, with what is an apparent muscle injury.

German manager, Joachim Low assessed it as an apparent tear, which could see the defender sidelined for a lengthy spell. It’s a huge blow to the German who was steadily finding his place back into the side after a summer flirt with an exit to Internazionale.

Laurent Koscielny is the other the defender of the three-headed defence that Wenger is also going to be without, as the Frenchmen recovers from an Achilles injury that kept him out of his side’s win against Brighton.

The Telegraph have reported that Koscielny has yet to return to full training, thus, Wenger will have to turn to peripheral options, Per Mertascaker and Rob Holding to keep Marco Silva’s men at bay.

All is not doom and gloom for Wenger, as he received positive news that trio; Mesut Özil, Danny Welbeck and Francis Coquelin have moved closer to their return to the side. It won’t be enough to make it to the matchday squad come Saturday, though, they will be able to partake in the team’s full training.

Other notable injuries include, long time absentee, Santi Cazorla and Callum Chambers. The Spaniard who hasn’t featured for the side since last October, is still recovering from multiple surgeries, and is not expected back until after Christmas. Whereas, Chambers is sidelined nursing a hip injury. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters