Arsenal’s yearly battle with attrition has arrived just on schedule, as Arsene Wenger faces a trip down to Vicarage Road without seven first team players.

It’s disastrous preparation for the Arsenal manager, as he heads into the teatime fixture with Marco Silva’s Watford, who could stifle Arsenal’s short unbeaten run of form.

According to IBT, seven first team players will miss the trip to Watford this Saturday, with Shkodran Mustafi the latest Arsenal star to pick up an injury whilst on international break.

He was carted off for Germany in their World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, with what is an apparent muscle injury.

German manager, Joachim Low assessed it as an apparent tear, which could see the defender sidelined for a lengthy spell. It’s a huge blow to the German who was steadily finding his place back into the side after a summer flirt with an exit to Internazionale.

Laurent Koscielny is the other the defender of the three-headed defence that Wenger is also going to be without, as the Frenchmen recovers from an Achilles injury that kept him out of his side’s win against Brighton.

The Telegraph have reported that Koscielny has yet to return to full training, thus, Wenger will have to turn to peripheral options, Per Mertascaker and Rob Holding to keep Marco Silva’s men at bay.

All is not doom and gloom for Wenger, as he received positive news that trio; Mesut Özil, Danny Welbeck and Francis Coquelin have moved closer to their return to the side. It won’t be enough to make it to the matchday squad come Saturday, though, they will be able to partake in the team’s full training.

Other notable injuries include, long time absentee, Santi Cazorla and Callum Chambers. The Spaniard who hasn’t featured for the side since last October, is still recovering from multiple surgeries, and is not expected back until after Christmas. Whereas, Chambers is sidelined nursing a hip injury.