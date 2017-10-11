Arturo Vidal Claims His 'Soul is Destroyed' in Emotional Retirement From National Team

October 11, 2017

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has announced his retirement from the Chilean national team following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The 30-year-old was flirting with the prospect of retiring earlier this year when a 3-0 defeat to Paraguay, in which Vidal scored an own goal, left his beloved nation stunned.

"Many thanks to all for everything!!" Vidal wrote. "Throughout all these years I gave my life in every match [and] learned [a lot] and taught a country that with a little bit of strength and hard work everything is possible!!!

"My soul is destroyed but at the same time proud of these players and technical staff!!!"


Vidal has taken the decision to retire before reaching a century of games for his country. The former Juventus star, who is widely regarded as the best box-to-box midfielder in world football, has registered 95 appearances for La Roja, scoring 23 goals.

At club level, Vidal is enduring an equally turbulent time in Bavaria. Sat five points behind Borussia Dortmund and level on points with TSG Hoffenheim, a club whose manager is younger than the Chilean powerhouse, Bayern could miss out on the Bundesliga title this season.

With club icon Jupp Heynckes coming in to replace the sacked Carlo Ancelotti, Bayern return to Bundesliga action when they host SC Freiburg on Saturday. Coupled with Dortmund's match with RB Leipzig this weekend, Bayern will be hoping to close the gap at the top of the league table.

