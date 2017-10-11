Charly Musonda's Brother Puts Chelsea to the Sword After Poor Treatment of His Younger Sibling

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

Brother of Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda, Lamisha, has expressed his anger with the Blues on social media, after the way that they're currently treating his sibling.

Musonda is a frustrated figure in West London. After being recalled from his Real Betis loan in January, the Belgian has made one appearance for Chelsea - and doesn't seem to be close to first team action any time soon.

His lack of game time resulted in a (now deleted) Instagram rant, letting his emotions fly in anger with the club, reading:

"You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what's expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should. And what do you get back? Literally nothing... done."

And now it seems that his brother Lamisha is looking to get in on the action - after commenting on Charly's post, and continuing his venting on Twitter after the photo was taken down:

"It's starting to look like they wouldn't know what they have if they had Ronaldo or Messi coming out of the academy. Smh." Lamisha commented on the Chelsea winger's Instagram post.

His damning attack of his brothers club shows just how little he currently thinks of the Blues, who in his opinion don't give youth a chance at Stamford Bridge.

Charly, according to the Mirror, is facing a possible fine from the club from his outburst.

The 22-year-old's anger is understandable. After scoring on his full debut against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup at the start of the season, Musonda hasn't come close to the starting line up again, and has been told he must prove himself if he wants first team action.

